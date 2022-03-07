Vermont lawmaker priorities approach key deadline

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers in Montpelier are scrambling to finalize and pass bills before the halfway point of the legislative session.

Crossover week is the symbolic halfway point of the legislative session where the House and Senate send policy bills to the other chamber. The bills that pass set the tone for the second half of the legislative session. And any changes made to these proposals will last the rest of the session.

A key committee will review ending qualified immunity for law enforcement, a legal doctrine that protects public employees from civil lawsuits.

Police reform advocates say eliminating it is critical to achieving reform and holding police accountable.

But there’s significant concern from law enforcement and from some municipal leaders about its impact on staffing and whether removing it will accomplish anything.

The bill was pared down before the Town Meeting Day break to address concerns of frivolous lawsuits, but top Senate leaders have said they don’t support the current bill.

As for environmental policies, the biggest climate bill so far this year is the creation of the Clean Heat Standard. It’s aimed at cutting carbon from home heating sources. They make up about 30% of our greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s a complex system but it essentially incentivizes fuel dealers to wean off fossil fuel-based sources and invest more in biofuels, weatherization and cold climate heat pumps.

This is in addition to the Transportation Innovation Act and the Municipal Energy Resilience Initiative-- policies that look to knock down our carbon emissions.

Lawmakers in the House are also finalizing their reapportionment recommendations, a once-in-a-decade process.

This Friday is the deadline for policy bills. The crossover deadline for ideas that require an investment is next Friday, March 18.

House lawmakers have been back in person for several weeks now. Senate lawmakers will be back in person starting Tuesday, though they can still attend remotely for reasons over COVID-19.

