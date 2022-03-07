Vermont offers federal rescue funding for well, septic fixes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources says it’s providing more than $1 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to help low- and moderate-income homeowners repair or replace failed or inadequate wells and septic systems.

Eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply for the first round of funding by April 15.

The agency says the money can go toward failed or inadequate wells, springs, septic tanks, leach fields or wastewater systems to ensure that Vermonters have access to safe drinking water and adequate wastewater disposal.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)