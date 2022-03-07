Advertisement

Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Vt. (WCAX) - A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say on March 3, Vermont game wardens seized seven firearms and about 3,000 rounds of ammunition alleged to have been illegally possessed, along with about 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, and a large sum of cash.

The seizures took place during the execution of a search warrant for evidence of illegally taken deer and the illegal possession of firearms.

“We get a complaint and we try to follow up on those complaints the best we can, just kind of roll with things as they come to us. Obviously, this rolled into something much bigger than just a couple run-of-the-mill hunting violations,” said David Taddei of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

No suspects have been arrested.

Vt. Fish and Wildlife collaborated with ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Vermont State Police on the investigation, which they say is still underway.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.
Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court
Green Mountain Transit buses in Central Vermont will keep running after the company and its...
Green Mountain Transit, union agree on new contract for rural drivers
John Kascenska
Outdoor first-aid educator appointed to Vermont Legislature
FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
‘River Dave’ a no-show in court on trespassing charge