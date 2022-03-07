Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

ATHENS, Vt. (WCAX) - A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say on March 3, Vermont game wardens seized seven firearms and about 3,000 rounds of ammunition alleged to have been illegally possessed, along with about 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, and a large sum of cash.

The seizures took place during the execution of a search warrant for evidence of illegally taken deer and the illegal possession of firearms.

“We get a complaint and we try to follow up on those complaints the best we can, just kind of roll with things as they come to us. Obviously, this rolled into something much bigger than just a couple run-of-the-mill hunting violations,” said David Taddei of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

No suspects have been arrested.

Vt. Fish and Wildlife collaborated with ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Vermont State Police on the investigation, which they say is still underway.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.