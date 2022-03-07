Vermonter joins Biden administration to promote agriculture

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden says he has a plan to make agriculture a priority during his time at the White House and a Vermonter is a new part of the team.

John Roberts was recently tagged as Vermont’s USDA Farm Service Agency director.

Roberts says he sees a bright future for Vermont agriculture and now, he plays an integral role in making it happen.

His new position means getting money into Vermont farmers’ hands.

“We deal with farm loans, disaster loans, conservation programs,” said Roberts.

His job includes meeting the Biden-Harris administration’s goals around agriculture.

There are three main points.

“Climate smart is something we are all becoming extremely aware of,” said Roberts.

First is climate-conscious farming. That means administering grants and signing up farms for programs to upgrade equipment, work on efficiency and encourage innovation.

“What agriculture can do, we can sequester carbon, we can reduce greenhouse gases,” said Roberts.

The second main goal is creating equity in farming.

“Delivering their grants and programs in a fair and equitable fashion,” said Roberts.

That means diversifying who is farming but also thinking about what is being farmed.

“Recent Vermont immigrants have come in, and they have different interests desires, interests, needs for food,” said Roberts.

Roberts cites the success of goats here in the Green Mountain State in recent years as an example. But diversity in food means upgrades to our agricultural infrastructure, roads, bridges and local food processing facilities. That leads to more locally based food systems.

“Food security is a big, big thing,” said Roberts.

Roberts works closely with another branch of the USDA, the rural development division. It’s now run in Vermont and New Hampshire by Sarah Waring.

“My team works with the community that surrounds those farmers and producers,” said Waring.

She says she looks forward to developing Vermont and New Hampshire’s rural communities, so food sources can come closer to home.

“Localizing the food supply chain, and we will be doing that with community infrastructure, and businesses and loading docs and distribution and that kind of thing,” said Waring.

Waring’s office works with communities surrounding the farms, dabbling in housing, business and community development work.

Waring says urban migration has created more challenges for rural communities, but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice what Vermont is known for.

“A part of Vermont and New Hampshire has always been and always will be tourism and hospitality and bringing people in, but that has to be responsibly balanced with economic activity that will continue during fluctuations in tourism, so there has to be a base here. That is a lot of what we are talking about in this economic vision is rebuilding that base, but we are dedicated to doing that in a way that doesn’t extract from the environment,” said Waring.

Waring says it’s all about focusing on the local vision and getting ideas from the community.

Often things like rural development grants need matches in funding to be successful, meaning there needs to be buy-in from the community as well.

Roberts and Waring have each only been in these appointed positions for about a month, so they are still getting to know their staff, and just like anyone they also have vacancies they are trying to fill.

