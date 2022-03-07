Welch continues push to help soldiers exposed to war zone burn pits
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch continues his push to get medical and other benefits for soldiers exposed to war zone burn pits.
Welch on Monday joined some of those soldiers at an event at Josh’s House, a wellness and recreational center for vets in Colchester.
The PACT Act expands coverage for toxic exposure to as many as 3.5 million vets. It provides benefits to those suffering from about two dozen types of respiratory illnesses and cancers and forces the VA to concede that burn pits make soldiers sick.
Right now, many burn pit claims are denied by the VA. This bill creates the presumption they were exposed to dangerous toxins.
“Those of you who were in the vicinity of a burn pit are going to get the medical care automatically, you don’t have to approve it, you don’t have to go through all kinds of hassles, you don’t have to get a lawyer. You served us, and the cost of the war has to include the cost of caring for the warrior,” said Welch, D-Vermont.
The bill passed the U.S. House. The Senate passed similar though not as comprehensive legislation.
Welch thinks both chambers can work out the differences and the president will sign the final bill.
Related Stories:
Biden pledges support to veterans exposed to burn pits
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxic fumes
Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers face the Battle over Burn Pits?
Gillibrand enlists Jon Stewart on burn pit bill fight
WCAX News honored with national Edward R. Murrow Award
Gillibrand voices support for veterans exposed to burn pits
Scott signs burn pit registry bill
Veterans lobby Vermont lawmakers for burn pit bill
Welch calls for action on burn pits
Supreme Court halts military burn pit appeals
Former Vt. Army National Guard Commander Michael Heston has died
Police officer gives back to sick kids after death
Perron, MacKenzie win national Murrow Award for burn pit series
WCAX wins Murrow Award for burn pit reports
St. Albans brewery gives ‘Tribute’ to former Guard member
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.