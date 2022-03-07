BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After breaking record high temperatures on Sunday with that serious spring preview, it will be back to wintry weather today for many of us.

A frontal system will be whipping through today from west to east. Our southern counties will be getting just plain rain today, but to the north, the day will start with a wintry mix of snow & freezing rain, especially northern NY during the morning hours. That wintry mix will move off to our northeast during the afternoon and we will all be getting in on some rain. The bulk of the rain will be moving off to the east during the evening, but lingering rain showers will be changing over to some snow showers as we go through the evening and overnight hours, mainly in our northern areas.

There won’t be a whole lot of freezing rain - just a glaze to a couple hundredths of an inch, but it doesn’t take much to slicken up roads and sidewalks. There won’t be much snow accumulation, either - just a trace to an inch in the northern Champlain Valley, and 1-3″ by Tuesday morning in the higher elevations of our northern counties.

After today, there will be a stretch of decent weather that will last through the end of the week. It will be perfect for sugaring - lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s with sunshine.

Come the weekend, we will be watching a potentially strong storm system that will bring us rain & snow on Saturday. Right now, it looks like mainly a rainmaker ending with some snow. But any change in the track of this storm could switch things around, with more snow than rain. This storm system will also bring a lot of wind late Friday into early Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be watching the messy weather today, and we’ll be tracking the path of that weekend storm. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

