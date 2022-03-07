BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very warm day on Sunday, temperatures will trend a bit more seasonable in the week ahead. A cold front will come through Monday night, bringing blustery and colder conditions with scattered snow showers. Winds may be gusty at times, especially through southern Vermont, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through 1AM Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by the start of the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers, but as a weather system exits to our north and east during the day, skies will clear out a bit, becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Tuesday will likely be the coldest day of the work week with highs in the mid 30s, although just a few degrees below average.

Another weather system will move to our south on Wednesday. Most of our region will see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but there could be the chance of a few flurries over southern Vermont. Temperatures in most spots will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Conditions will be quiet through Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

We’re watching another potential storm for the weekend. A mix of rain and snow will arrive on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny again on Sunday. Weekend temperatures will be in the 30s.

