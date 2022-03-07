BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday brought quite the spring preview, with many locations in the 60s. This caused a lot of snow to melt. Tonight will be windy, with gusts over 50 mph in some cases, especially in New York. The wind will diminish Monday morning. Early Monday morning will be cloudy, then a low pressure will bring rain to the region, mixed with snow in northern sections. It will be colder, but still relatively mild for this time of year, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Due to the rain and snowmelt, some ice breakup and movement may occur on the rivers, resulting in flooding. The storm will move out Monday evening, ending as some snow. A trace to 3 inches accumulation is possible.

We’ll finally get some quiet weather for the middle of the week. Tuesday will be colder, with highs in the low to mid 30s, but we’ll at least have some sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer...in the 40s, and lows in the 20s, which is excellent maple conditions.

Things get more active again on Friday, with showers and mountain snow showers. It then turns more interesting on Saturday, with the possibility of a coastal storm. A rain/snow mix is the general prediction at this point, but if the storm tracks farther east, accumulating snow isn’t out of the question. Stay tuned. Sunday is looking dry and colder, and that’s the day we go back to Daylight Saving Time.

