BFA, Woodstock claim girls hockey titles

11th title for Comets, first for Wasps
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - BFA and Woodstock captured state titles in girls high school hockey Monday night with victories at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The D1 championship is the Comets’ 11th all time, but Woodstock’s D2 win was the first in school history.

The most successful program in girls hockey’s 20-year history added another chapter with their 3-2 win over Spaulding in the D1 final. The Comets hadn’t won a title since 2018, but after falling behind early to the Crimson Tide, Caroline Bliss, Rae Alexander, and Annika Fersing all scored on rebound opportunities. BFA finished the season unbeaten at 22-0.

The D2 final featured a pair of local rivals that had never won a state championship. But it would be the Wasps of Woodstock who emerged victorious, with Isabel Konijnenberg tallying a pair in the victory. Woodstock overcame an early deficit with five unanswered in the 5-1 win.

