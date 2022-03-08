‘Blue Collar Connection’ lets students try out real-world jobs

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plenty of businesses have “we’re hiring” signs out front. A North Country school hopes to fill some of those positions with students.

In Mike Drew’s carpentry class at CV TEC in Plattsburgh, students are always hands-on learning. And students who show up, do the work and have the drive are eligible to enter the real-world classrooms.

“They learn stuff I can’t teach them here,” Drew said.

The Blue Collar Connection is a job shadow program through CV TEC and the Northern Home and Lifestyle Association.

NHLA members are able to have a student come to the job site a few days a week-- free to them-- so students can see what’s needed for these jobs up close and personal.

“I came to see what the construction guys do here,” said Kaden Champagne, a junior.

Champagne spent Tuesday morning learning from 32-year trade veteran Craig Bushey.

“The average age of this crew here that I have is 50 years old. So it’s nice to have some youth here and show interest in what we do,” said Bushey, the project manager at P.M. Leary Builders.

The program allows students to see all aspects of the jobs, whether it be billing, construction, plumbing, electrical, even sales and decide if this is something they can picture doing long term.

“I’ve always just liked fixing stuff and building stuff,” Champagne said.

In some cases, students find this isn’t the right fit and they can try another avenue.

Blue Collar Connections isn’t a paid program but students can spend up to two weeks with one of the 10 businesses and cycle through them each semester.

The job sites that host them report back to their teacher on how they did for the day and that affects their grade.

The program was started just before the pandemic hit, which has put a bit of a strain on getting new businesses enrolled, but so far, three students who went through the program had jobs waiting for them after graduation.

“Everybody from all walks of life are trying to hire people and it helps with these kids because you don’t necessarily need to go to college. You can have a perfectly good career doing things like we do and it gives them a direct line and hopefully, it will fill the next generation of employees,” said Jason Fuller, the co-president of NHLA.

