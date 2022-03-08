Advertisement

Can soil tests get Plattsburgh development project back on track?

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is pushing for soil testing to get the Durkee Street project back on track.

Last week, a Clinton County judge found two issues with the proposed plan to build apartments, retail and parking. One was how it would impact loon habitat; the other was potential harm from soil removal.

Now, the city says the developer needs to get the soil tested before the Durkee Street project can move forward.

In the meantime, the city is working on other state-funded development projects in the downtown.

“Those are the conversations that we are having internally, is how do we salvage those projects to move forward while at the same time understanding that this is a developable parcel in the city of Plattsburgh, and so how are we going to continue to promoting that piece of property as developable and to continue attracting people who can and are willing to develop that parcel?” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Rosenquest says part of the reason why this project has taken so long to get up and running is outdated zoning laws. Last week, the mayor said he hopes to update the zoning laws this year to make it easier for building projects in the city.

