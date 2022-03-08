Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A juror says his failure to reveal his child sex abuse history was one of the biggest mistakes of his life after the revelation jeopardized the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The juror expressed regret while responding to a judge’s questions in Manhattan federal court Tuesday.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the verdict should be thrown out after the juror failed to disclose during jury selection that he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Maxwell’s sentencing is scheduled for June. She says she’s innocent.

Related Stories:

Ghislaine Maxwell juror likely to get immunity for testimony

Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
Four people have made plea deals in connection with a deadly shootout in Burlington. - File photo
Plea deals for 4 suspects in connection with deadly Burlington shootout
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

File photo
Organic Valley to provide market to Horizon dairy farmers
horizon
Organic Valley to provide market to Horizon dairy farmers
File photo
WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing
Sap is running and that has sugar makers working, but problems from last year are already...
Supply chain issues, worker shortages still impacting maple industry