How your crazy beard could help a child’s wish come true

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a good excuse to grow out that facial hair, Make-A-Wish can help.

The Vermont Beardies are back for their sixth year, and your fuzzy face could help children with critical illnesses.

Last year, the Beardies raised nearly $110,000.

Jamie Hathaway, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, joined our Elissa Borden to talk about this fun fundraiser and how it helps children. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here for all the details on the Vermont Beardies and how you can help.

