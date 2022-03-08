How your crazy beard could help a child’s wish come true

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a good excuse to grow out that facial hair, Make-A-Wish can help.

The Vermont Beardies are back for their sixth year, and your fuzzy face could help children with critical illnesses.

Last year, the Beardies raised nearly $110,000.

Jamie Hathaway, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, joined our Elissa Borden to talk about this fun fundraiser and how it helps children. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

