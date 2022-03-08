Land developers file suit against city of South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington developer is claiming the city illegally seized 13,000 acres of land throughout the city. Now, those same developers are suing the city

On Monday night, the city attorney and councilors discussed the suit behind closed doors.

They are not speaking about the suit publicly, but WCAX News spoke with one of the developers behind the suit last week.

Jeff Nick, one of the developers of 835 Hinesburg Road, said they didn’t want to take legal action, but the city left them no choice.

“In our mind, this is not critical habitat at all and it is definitely a taking in our mind from a legal standpoint,” Nick explained.

He said their new habitat designation from the city bars them from their original plan to use the property for commercial space.

“We do not want to file a lawsuit. We really don’t,” Nick said. “It’s a huge waste of time and energy for everybody but we felt that very strongly that they really made an error.”

The city made the designation last month when councilors passed a series of land development regulations.

“It changes the zoning in that area from industrial open space to what we call Residential-7 neighborhood commercial, which is essentially a residential zoning district with some allowances for neighborhood services essentially,” said Paul Conner, South Burlington’s director of planning and zoning.

Conner did not speak directly to the suit but the changes that got us here.

“We hired a firm, Air Wood Environmental, to do a citywide high-level analysis of where are the areas that have, that are forested areas that are adjacent to forested areas,” Conner said.

Nick says the consultants hired by the city to assess this property didn’t do a thorough job. He says they didn’t even visit the land.

The developers hired their own consultants, who they say visited the land and disagree with the city’s assessment.

“It’s not critical habitat they need to take away the designation of habitat block and allow it to be developed as it should be,” Nick said.

The suit also claims the city’s consultants used data that’s more than 10 years old to make that judgment.

The developers are asking for the original plans to move forward and for damages caused by these new regulations.

