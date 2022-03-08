2 injured in Colchester school bus crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus.

Colchester Police say just before 8 a.m., they responded to Main Street near the intersection of Middle Road.

They say a truck stopped for a mail truck and oncoming traffic. A second car stopped behind it, then was hit by a school bus. The impact forced the car to hit the truck in front of them.

The driver and passenger in the second car were sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say two children were on the bus along with a bus aide at the time of the crash and were not injured.

Main Street was down to one lane for about an hour Monday.

