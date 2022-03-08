New Hampshire fixed COVID-19 testing sites closing March 15

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says the seven state-managed COVID-19 testing sites will close on March 15, as cases of the virus have dropped.

The sites are in Belmont, Claremont, Keene, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua and Newington. They will close at 3 p.m. that day.

COVID-19 testing is still available at 90 locations in the state, including hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies and urgent care centers.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are available at all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and online.

