NH domestic violence report seeks judicial feedback, legal help

CONCORD, N.H (AP) - A task force created to review domestic violence cases in New Hampshire’s court system is recommending more feedback on judges’ performance and increased legal help with petitions for protective orders.

Those are just a couple of its many suggestions in a wide-ranging report released Tuesday.

The group was formed last year as the judicial branch reviewed the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, a month after a judge denied her request for a permanent protective order.

Many of the recommendations are directed at the judicial branch itself, such as seeking additional state funding for training and educating staff at all court levels on domestic violence issues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)