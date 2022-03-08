Organic Valley to provide market to Horizon dairy farmers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Organic Valley, one of the country’s largest farmer-owned organic cooperatives, announced Tuesday it will provide a market to 80 Northeast dairy farms that were dropped by Horizon Organic last year.

Horizon said it was dropping the milk contracts with farms across the Northeast due to hauling expenses and other factors. The news put at least 28 Vermont organic dairy farms in jeopardy of shutting down.

The Northeast Dairy Task Force has been working to come up with a solution and released a set of recommendations in January to help the farms.

“This is a significant development, and we are grateful to Organic Valley for stepping up to offer this option to family farms in Vermont,” Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said in a statement. “Today’s action by Organic Valley is the outcome that we hoped for when we created the task force. Now we must build upon this development and make sure we continue to secure a long-term market for farmers.”

Organic Valley says 10 of the 80 farms have already signed on to a letter of intent. The Wisconsin-based company plans to release further details of the deal in the coming weeks.

