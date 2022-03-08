Advertisement

People’s United bank aquisition wins federal approval

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People’s United banks across Vermont and the Northeast will be switching over to new ownership in the coming months.

It comes after the Federal Reserve on Friday approved M&T Bank’s $7.7 billion acquisition of the Connecticut-based bank. The deal impacting Vermont’s 20 branches was initially announced last year and is now expected to close by June.

Darren Perron spoke with DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak about what it means for account holders.

