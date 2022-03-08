Top 3 on 3 for Monday, March 7th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The college and high school postseasons are in full swing and over the last week we’ve seen some astounding moments, most notably on the basketball court.

At number three, the D4 girls hoops final pitted rivals West Rutland and Proctor. This one was back and forth throughout, but in the final minutes with the Golden Horde down two, Anna Cyr had the presence of mind on the break to step behind the line and knock down the triple to give her team a 57-56 lead. Take a look at the step back! That’d hold up as the final score as West Rutland would claim their second state title in four years.

At number two, the UVM men’s hoops team rolled through the conference quarterfinals on Sunday, but their regular season finale on Tuesday featured maybe the best shot of the season. Shot clock winding down in the second half at Maine, Benny Shungu kicked it out to Kam Gibson, who had to heave one to beat the buzzer. From 35 feet Gibson, PURE! Cats rolled 75-56, they’ll host Binghamton in the America East semis Wednesday night.

But that wasn’t even the best buzzer beater of the week! Girls D1 semis Monday between Rice and Essex. Close game most of the way, but right at the end of the third, Elyse MacDonough had to chuck one up from the corner. No time, hand in her face, no problem! Not even she could believe that one fell! Green Knights would go on to win that game, then seal the deal with a win over MMU in Saturday’s final. Rice is #1 in girls high school hoops, and MacDonough takes the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

