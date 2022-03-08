UNH president takes on dual role as interim chancellor

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The president of the University of New Hampshire is taking on additional duties in a new combined role.

Trustees voted last week to combine the University System of New Hampshire’s chancellor position with the role of UNH president on an interim basis. The chancellor role has been vacant since former Chancellor Todd Leach left in June. UNH President James Dean will serve as interim chancellor until July 2024, at which time the board of trustees will evaluate the new arrangement.

His expanded role will include working with the presidents of Keene State College and Plymouth State University to advance their interests and those of the overall university system.

