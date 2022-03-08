Advertisement

UNH president takes on dual role as interim chancellor

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The president of the University of New Hampshire is taking on additional duties in a new combined role.

Trustees voted last week to combine the University System of New Hampshire’s chancellor position with the role of UNH president on an interim basis. The chancellor role has been vacant since former Chancellor Todd Leach left in June. UNH President James Dean will serve as interim chancellor until July 2024, at which time the board of trustees will evaluate the new arrangement.

His expanded role will include working with the presidents of Keene State College and Plymouth State University to advance their interests and those of the overall university system.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus.
2 injured in Colchester school bus crash
A wind gust damaged the roof at Hastings Store in West Danville Tuesday.
High winds cause outages, property damage
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott pushes for Ed Fund surplus to go back to taxpayers, tech ed programs
Four people have made plea deals in connection with a deadly shootout in Burlington. - File photo
Plea deals for 4 suspects in connection with deadly Burlington shootout

Latest News

North Ave Jax and SSG Kobe
Local show offers you a chance to perform at Higher Ground
Kraemer & Kin tasting room in North Hero
Female brewers breaking barriers in the Green Mountain State
Social media contest at Higher Ground
Social media contest at Higher Ground
Showcasing females in the beer industry
Showcasing female breweries in the Green Mountain State
Car burns in Woodbury
Police investigating car fire in Woodbury