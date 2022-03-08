Vermont marks 2-year pandemic anniversary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont on Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the first official COVID-19 case. Since then, Vermont health officials say vaccines, improved testing, and new treatments have helped in the fight against the virus, curbing severe illness and death.

Starting Monday, the state is updating its public masking guidance to align both communities and schools. Masks will be optional people depending on people’s personal risk. Despite the changes, officials say it may be wise to keep a mask with you, since some businesses and settings may still require them. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on Tuesday also urged people to hang onto their rapid-test stockpile, too.

“As much as we’ve learned about this virus, we also know it has the ability to change, and we need to meet those changes if we need to,” he said.

New quarantine guidance also takes effect Monday. Those who test positive should isolate for five days. Close contacts who are up to date on their shots should get tested. There will no longer be any school-specific guidelines. Education officials say schools are taking a variety of approaches and some are even dropping masking this week.

Governor Scott was asked Tuesday about his impressions and lessons learned in his approach to the pandemic. “Just give as much information as you can but do what you think is right, not what you think is politically right, not what people are asking for all the time, but do what’s right based on the information you’re receiving,” Scott said.

The two-year anniversary of the governor issuing his emergency order arrives this weekend.

The latest modeling data shows the seven-day COVID average has decreased 14% over the last week and cases down 93% since the omicron peak.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 48 new coronavirus cases for a total of 113,454. There have been a total of 608 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 22 with 4 in the ICU.

