Vt. Senate expected to approve compromise gun bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have given the green light to a revised gun bill that was vetoed by Governor Phil Scott last month.

The compromise measure extends the default proceed period -- also known as the Charleston loophole -- to seven days instead of 30, something the governor said he could agree to. The bill also bans guns in hospitals and allows law enforcement to seize a firearm from suspects of domestic abuse.

“It wasn’t a position I was initially in line with but after thinking about it and talking it over with the chair, it seemed like it was best to accept the hand that had been offered,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P Chittenden County.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill by a four to one vote. The Senate is expected to pass the measure by the end of the week.

