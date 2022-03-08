WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The latest modeling data shows the seven-day COVID average has decreased 14% over the last week and cases down 93% since the omicron peak.

With COVID hospitalizations also continuing to drop -- a 36% decrease in the past week -- Vermont health officials last Thursday said that schools and communities will go to a mask-optional footing as of Monday, March 14. The state is also simplifying isolation and quarantine guidance and will begin to phase out state-sponsored testing and vaccination sites.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 48 new coronavirus cases for a total of 113,454. There have been a total of 608 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 22 with 4 in the ICU.

