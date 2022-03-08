High winds cause outages, property damage

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews are working to repair outages from high winds that hit the region Monday night.

The wind gusts also damaged property, including the roof at Hastings Store in West Danville.

Store owner Jenny Rafuse says they picked up lots of debris early Tuesday morning and that they will continue to operate. A portable toilet across the street also didn’t make it.

As of Tuesday morning, there were still thousands of people without power. Most of the outages are in Windham and Windsor counties.

The downed trees and powerlines closed some roads, including Creamery Road in Guilford. Firefighters say Green Mountain Power crews are responding but it’s not clear when the road will reopen.

Remember to stay away from downed power lines and be careful driving with debris in the road.

As of 1:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Tater Lane is closed to through traffic at Creamery Road due to a tree across the... Posted by Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept., Guilford, Vermont on Monday, March 7, 2022

