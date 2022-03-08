Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weather system will head our way from the south on Wednesday, and spread some light snow across our region through the afternoon and evening. Clouds will thicken up on Wednesday morning, becoming cloudy by midday with some light snow expected. Accumulation will range from an inch or two over southern Vermont to a dusting to an inch over the northern half of Vermont by the late evening hours. While accumulation will be light, roads could be snow covered and slippery through through Wednesday evening commute, especially over southern Vermont.

Nice weather will return for Thursday and most of Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Clouds thicken up ahead of our next weather system starting on Friday night. Precipitation arrives as a mix of rain, sleet and snow but changes to all snow as we head into Saturday morning. The exact track of the storm is still uncertain, but several inches of snow is possible from the morning hours into Saturday evening. Snow showers taper off on Saturday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy on Sunday.

Quiet weather returns for most of next week. Temperatures will be trending warmer by the work week as well, with afternoon highs heading into the low to mid 40s.

