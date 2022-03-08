BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We had a rough transition yesterday from that spring preview weather that we had for a couple of days back to more typical, early March weather as a line of thunderstorms moved through our southern counties with strong, damaging wind gusts. It will still be blustery in the morning today, but then those winds will settle down during the afternoon. Also, a few snow showers in the morning will come to an end and we’ll be partly sunny for the rest of the afternoon.

On Wednesday, a system that will be tracking mainly to our south & east will kick back a little shot of light snow for the afternoon & evening. We’ll get just a dusting to a couple of inches of snow by the end of the day.

The rest of the week will be fairly quiet with a bit of a warm-up.

A strong storm system will be forming and intensifying over the northeast as we get into the start of the weekend. This system will be bringing a combination of rain & snow, and depending upon its eventual track, there will either be more rain than snow or more snow than rain. It is still too early to say at this point.

The storm will be out of here on Sunday, when we set our clocks ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the evolution of that storm system for Saturday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

