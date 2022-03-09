BBA boys, South Burlington girls claim Snowboard crowns

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burr and Burton boys and South Burlington girls are Snowboard state champions after showing out in Tuesday’s championship at Jay Peak. The title was the third straight for the Bulldogs but the first in program history for the Wolves.

Burr and Burton’s girls were very impressive in with Addi McDermott claiming the individual overall title, but Ava Hamme would lead the way for SB. Hamme earned a win in giant slalom and top fives in both slopestyle and rail jam to lead the Wolves to the championship.

On the boys side, Colby Eaton and Woodstock were impressive, but the Wasps couldn’t quite run with the Dogs. Connor Kelly won both slope and rail and finished third in GS to claim the overall title. His teammate Tucker Baribault was second and Burr and Burton’s championship was their fourth in five years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.