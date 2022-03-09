Advertisement

Bill expanding optometrist procedures put on hold

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposal that would make it easier for Vermonters to get some eye surgeries has been put on pause at the Statehouse.

The proposal, which was drafted at the beginning of the 2020 legislative session, would expand the scope of procedures optometrists can perform.

Procedures that are typically done by ophthalmologists like Dr. Jessica McNally at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, who went to medical school and served a residency in ophthalmology.

Optometrists are like primary care providers for the eyes, taking care of the routine and acute visits as well as emergencies but without medical degrees.

“We see our patients and make the decision to send them to surgery or maybe wait another year,” said Dr. Dean Barcelow with the Vermont Optometric Association.

Senate Bill 158 would let optometrists like Dr. Barcelow treat glaucoma and remove certain types of lesions. He wouldn’t perform cataract or retinal procedures. Barcelow says it would help patients access specialty care and reduce wait times, which are a problem, especially in rural parts of the state. “Every little bit helps. You have a group of doctors who have trained on these procedures that are held back by Vermont statute,” he said.

But some ophthalmologists question whether the training optometrists receive is good enough and what could happen if a procedure goes wrong. “That’s always the biggest question for all of us, is maintaining patient safety and making sure the appropriate training is there,” McNally said.

Since lawmakers picked up the matter this session, not everyone has seen eye to eye.

“I just think that in this case it really is one profession just not trusting the other profession in what their education will allow them to do,” said Sen. Jeanette White D-Windham County, a sponsor of the bill.

With crossover day looming this Friday, lawmakers decided to push the proposal back.

“This is harder and more disappointing than the pension issue which I thought was going to be the really tough one,” Sen. White said.

They are now ordering a report on how much training is needed for some of the procedures. Lauren Hibbert with the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation will lead that charge. “We want people to practice at the top of their scope of practice -- that improves access to care for everybody. Essential to that question is whether they are trained and qualified to provide those services,” Hibbert said.

The report is due in November of 2023.

