Bill would extend homeless hotel funding through June

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill is sitting on Governor Phil Scott’s desk that would extend the homeless hotel program to the end of June.

FEMA currently pays for the program and it’s set to expire at the end of March, but Vermont lawmakers passed a $367 million budget adjustment bill that pays to put homeless people up in participating hotels through June 30.

The governor is expected to sign it.

