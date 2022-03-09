Advertisement

Bill would hike penalties for dark web drug-trafficking

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire would increase the penalties for people who traffic illegal drugs through the dark web.

The bill introduced Tuesday by Hassan, a Democrat, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is called the Dark Web Interdiction Act. The dark web is part of the internet, but hosted within an encrypted network. It is accessible only through anonymity-providing tools.

The bill also would direct the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Treasury to issue a report to Congress within a year detailing the use of cryptocurrency on the dark web.

