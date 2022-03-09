Advertisement

Burlington man arrested in connection to bank robberies

Dustin Dexter, 31(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man behind two bank robberies in Chittenden County is arrested.

Police arrested Dustin Dexter, 31 of Barre City, Tuesday at a home in Burlington.

Police say back in January, Dexter robbed the Key Bank in Essex Junction and People’s United Bank in South Burlington.

Police found evidence linking him to the robberies at the time of his arrest. Dexter also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest in Washington county.

