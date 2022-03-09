Clinton Community College names new president

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new president is leading the Clinton Community College.

After an extensive search, the SUNY Board of Trustees appointed John Kowal.

Kowal is the college’s ninth president and previously served as the college’s administrator in charge.

He also served as the vice president for academic affairs.

Kowal’s position is effective immediately.

