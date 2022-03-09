Female brewers breaking barriers in the Green Mountain State

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - To celebrate International Women’s Day, we’re taking a look at a few female-owned breweries around Vermont. Channel 3′s Rachel Mann made the trip.

Beer is typically associated with men, but there are several women breaking barriers in the industry.

“It’s just a general shift in our culture that women owned businesses are up and coming, but they are definitely not the majority at this point in time,” Melissa Corbin, executive director of the Vermont Brewers Association said.

Corbin said she’s not sure how many female-owned breweries there are, but it’s not a lot. She said the industry is slowly heading in the right direction.

“I think that allows women to step into more power,” Corbin explained. “It allows the women that are watching the women step into power to feel that they have the ability to step into that power.”

Kraemer & Kin in North Hero, Dirt Church Brewing in East Haven, and the mead brewer Groennfell in St. Albans are all owned by women.

“People will say to my husband ‘oh your employee’ about me and he said ‘no no i’m her employee she’s the boss’ and people have this what, is that possible look on their faces,” said Kelly Klein, the owner of Groennfell Brewing. She runs the business with her husband.

Unfortunately Klein isn’t alone in that experience.

“The general attitude of you know pretending that I’m not part of the conversation is a huge challenge,” said Anna Cronin, owner of Dirt Church Brewing Company. “It just shows what such a terrible attitude that is still in existence.”

“Oftentimes I found myself as the only female and usually the youngest person in the room which is always a very interesting dichotomy,” said Heather Kraemer, one of the owners at Kraemer & Kin.

Similar to most industries, Corbin also expects there may be pay inequity, although the association doesn’t have data on that.

“It is absolutely mind-boggling to me as we sit here in the times that we sit that we are still looking at women not making equal pay and compensation for doing the same job that a man does,” Corbin said.

Overall, the brewers we spoke with say their experience in the industry has been positive. Now, they’re using their positions to encourage other women to join.

“If we as a brewing community can help break those barriers and allow people to say ‘I just want to learn the process and get involved’ that’s definitely a huge start,” Cronin said.

“We’re firm believers in diversity,” said Christie Kraemer, one of three owners of Kraemer & Kin. “It creates strength, you know the more perspectives and knowledge bases you can bring together really equates to strength, the stronger business the stronger industry and stronger society.”

Hogback Brewing in Bristol and the Alchemist in Stowe are two other female-owned breweries you can check out.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.