Green Mountain Power offers new translation service

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power customers who need help can now get it in any language.

The utility company just launched a new translation service.

Customer Energy Consultant Kristen Schiller says when a customer calls and English isn’t their first language, they can request a translator. The customer is put on hold while the GMP worker calls the translator service, and in less than a minute, everyone can better understand each other.

“I see that there’s a huge convenience for our customers. We can help anybody in any language now. We don’t have to take an extra step or call them back or hope that their question can wait. We can help them real time and it’s just, it’s great,” said Schiller.

Right now, the translation service is only over the phone, but there are plans to add the feature to the website.

The service is available in any language and is free for customers.

