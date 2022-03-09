Advertisement

Grant helps restore 150-year-old Plattsburgh building

Grant money is helping to bring a historic building in Plattsburgh back to life.
Grant money is helping to bring a historic building in Plattsburgh back to life.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Grant money is helping to bring a more than 150-year-old building in Plattsburgh back to life.

The building at 33 Bridge Street dates back to 1869.

Property owner Devi Momot was awarded $110,000 in downtown redevelopment investment money to renovate the building and bring it up to code.

Momot says the building suffered fire damage, electrical troubles and other risks she didn’t know about until they started repairs.

The bottom floor now offers work and retail space. The upstairs is a short-term apartment or Airbnb.

Momot says she sees other vacant storefronts downtown and thinks grants like this can help bring new life to the Lake City.

“We have a lot of those types of spaces that can be recaptured, the buildings brought up to code from a safety perspective, and really create some wonderful spaces downtown in our city center for visitors or long-term renters to enjoy,” Momot said.

Momot said work on the project actually started before the pandemic but the Airbnb and storefront are now rented out.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus.
2 injured in Colchester school bus crash
A wind gust damaged the roof at Hastings Store in West Danville Tuesday.
High winds cause outages, property damage
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
Vt. homeless hotel undergoes health inspection
Dustin Dexter
Police arrest Barre City man for 2 bank robberies
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

Latest News

Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center's automotive program.
Newport, NH, voters approve $15.3M techy center bond
mm
A brief history of Winooski
MM
Negotiations continue between UnitedHealthcare, UVM Health Network
File photo
Medicare changes for 2022
MM
Medicare changes for 2022