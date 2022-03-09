Grant helps restore 150-year-old Plattsburgh building

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Grant money is helping to bring a more than 150-year-old building in Plattsburgh back to life.

The building at 33 Bridge Street dates back to 1869.

Property owner Devi Momot was awarded $110,000 in downtown redevelopment investment money to renovate the building and bring it up to code.

Momot says the building suffered fire damage, electrical troubles and other risks she didn’t know about until they started repairs.

The bottom floor now offers work and retail space. The upstairs is a short-term apartment or Airbnb.

Momot says she sees other vacant storefronts downtown and thinks grants like this can help bring new life to the Lake City.

“We have a lot of those types of spaces that can be recaptured, the buildings brought up to code from a safety perspective, and really create some wonderful spaces downtown in our city center for visitors or long-term renters to enjoy,” Momot said.

Momot said work on the project actually started before the pandemic but the Airbnb and storefront are now rented out.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.