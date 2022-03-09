Advertisement

K-9 Mike sniffs out narcotics in Barre City

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre K-9 is being praised for sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Barre City Police say K-9 Mike detected drugs in the car, and after a search, officers found suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

Police say the driver, Katelyn Pierce, 33, of Hardwick, also had a felony amount of crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl.

She’s due in court Wednesday.

On March 8th 2022 at approximately 1745 hours, Corporal Gaylord executed a traffic stop on Summer Street for an observed...

Posted by Barre City Police Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

