Lebanon voters approve $14.3M school bond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voters in Lebanon have approved a $14.3 million bond to renovate two of its schools.

School officials say the Lebanon High School and adjoining Hanover Street Elementary School are too small and in need of renovations. This is the fourth time the project has been voted on, though this round was a slightly scaled-back plan.

Along with security upgrades, the improvements will also benefit students with special needs.

