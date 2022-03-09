Advertisement

Local show offers you a chance to perform at Higher Ground

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upcoming hip-hop concert at Higher Ground featuring local and national acts, could also feature you!

Kelly Butts-Spirito, also known as Love, Kelly is a native Vermonter and is hosting the show that will be headlined by internet hit SSG-Kobe and local act North Ave Jax. Along with several other artists on the opening lineup - they are holding a social media campaign to feature a local college act as well. Ike Bendavid caught up with them.

The deadline to apply is March 21st and the show is April 16th at Higher Ground.

