Medicare changes for 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seniors on Medicare could see their co-payments go down, and those managing diabetes and renal diseases now have access to more tools and treatment.

This is thanks to new benefits which took effect this year.

There are new drug plans that offer some seniors opportunities for savings, like low co-pays of $35 a month for insulin. And people can also now get referrals for medical nutrition therapy and specialists.

A national senior advocacy group says finding an appointment to be seen by them, will become easier.

“Since January 1st of this year, physician assistants can bill directly to the Medicare program. That was not possible before the beginning of this year,” said Max Richtman with the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

Medicare beneficiaries in rural Vermont can also get more access to mental health services.

In areas with poor broadband service, people can now be accessed with audio-only phone calls.

Visit the NCPSSM.org website for more about what’s new in 2022.

