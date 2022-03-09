Advertisement

Negotiations continue between UnitedHealthcare, UVM Health Network

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The clock is ticking for thousands who get their health care through UnitedHealthcare insurance who could lose access to the region’s largest health network.

UnitedHealthcare says it will meet with the UVM Health Network this week to continue negotiations.

About 2,600 people could be affected if they don’t come to an agreement.

“We are doing everything within our power at the Green Mountain Care Board to urge the parties to come back together to resolve their issues so these people and these patients can have access to care,” said Susan Barrett of the Green Mountain Care Board.

“That impact is already being felt, too. It’s not just on April 1st when they have some uncertainty on what their health care will cost, but it’s impacting them now in terms of that emotional uncertainty... in terms of what they are experiencing now,” said Mike Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

UnitedHealthcare said people in active treatment for pregnancy or cancer, among other medical situations, would keep their care providers no matter what happens.

This also does not affect those with Medicare or supplemental Medicare, Medicaid or the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network.

