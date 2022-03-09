Newport, NH, voters approve $15.3M techy center bond

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Major renovations are in the works at the tech center in Newport, New Hampshire, after voters approved a $1.9 million bond measure to help train the workforce of the future.

“I’m doing cosmetology right now, I’m doing automotive, and welding,” said Breanne Robertson, a first-year student at the Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center. But she says physical therapy is her true passion.

First-year student Connor Johnson says he wants to be a welder. “I feel like it is an easier way to learn and I pick up things faster,” Johnson said.

Both students are getting a head start in those careers, but the tech center is in need of major repairs, both structurally and to the equipment in each of its 10 career pathways.

“When you are talking about health care, automotive technology -- all of those programs -- they become outdated and all their equipment becomes outdated. So, the product, the student who is ready to graduate and meet the needs of the industry, they are just not as prepared,” said Jennifer Opalinski, the tech center’s director:

Voters on Tuesday approved $1.9 million of the $11 million package, the majority of which will be paid for using state and federal dollars. Roughly 80% of the town said “yes.” That’s because educators say it’s an investment in the region’s future employment needs. “Valley Regional up in Claremont. You can go to the local fire department, the police department, Rugar, Hypertherm, LaValleys. All of those businesses connect with these high school students and our teachers on a regular basis,” Opalinski said.

And the new equipment is designed to make that work-based learning even stronger. “It helps us with expanding our knowledge,” Robertson said.

“It’s going to make new careers and have potential for our newer people,” Johnson added.

Planning for the project has already begun. Construction on some immediate issues will begin this year.

