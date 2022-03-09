Advertisement

Omnibus spending bill contains millions for Vt. programs

(CNN Newsource)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Congress is expected to vote Wednesday on a $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year and Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says it includes numerous priorities for the Green Mountain State.

The 2022 Omnibus Spending Bill includes $10 million to create an Institute for Rural Partnerships at the University of Vermont to study challenges facing the country’s rural areas. Another $5 million would go towards a national farm to school institute at Shelburne Farms. There is $17 million allocated to replace the nearly 100-year-old Vermont National Guard Readiness Center in Bennington.

The bill also includes funding for the Aviation Tech Center at the Burlington Tech Center, $1 million for pedestrian improvements to the Church Street Marketplace, $1.5one point five to preserve cultural sites around Vermont, funding for statewide recreation trails, and money to educate future nurses.

