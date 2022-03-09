Plattsburgh City Hall gets a makeover

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s City Hall is getting a makeover.

It includes window replacement, LED lights, high-efficiency heating systems and new outside steps.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the projects received funding years ago and had been stalled, and that the broken and uneven steps had been in disrepair for years.

Rosenquest says these projects “will not only make City Hall look like it represents our people, but will also make the building more energy-efficient.”

