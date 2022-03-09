Advertisement

Plattsburgh City Hall gets a makeover

Plattsburgh’s City Hall is getting a makeover, changing what you see when you arrive for help.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s City Hall is getting a makeover.

It includes window replacement, LED lights, high-efficiency heating systems and new outside steps.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the projects received funding years ago and had been stalled, and that the broken and uneven steps had been in disrepair for years.

Rosenquest says these projects “will not only make City Hall look like it represents our people, but will also make the building more energy-efficient.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus.
2 injured in Colchester school bus crash
A wind gust damaged the roof at Hastings Store in West Danville Tuesday.
High winds cause outages, property damage
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
Vt. homeless hotel undergoes health inspection
Dustin Dexter
Police arrest Barre City man for 2 bank robberies
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

Latest News

sdf
Lebanon voters approve $14.3M school bond
sdf
Grant helps restore 150-year-old Plattsburgh building
sdf
2 groups announce plans to expand broadband internet in Vermont
Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center's automotive program.
Newport, NH, voters approve $15.3M techy center bond
mm
A brief history of Winooski