Police: Woodbury car intentionally set on fire

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a car that was intentionally torched in Woodbury.

Woodbury firefighters found the car on fire at the intersection of Cabot Road and Old Creamery Road on Monday night and put the fire out. Nobody was reportedly injured.

Investigators say it appears to be arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

