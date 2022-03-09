Advertisement

Police: Woodbury car intentionally set on fire

A car is completely destroyed in Woodbury, and investigators are looking for the person who set it on fire.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a car that was intentionally torched in Woodbury.

Woodbury firefighters found the car on fire at the intersection of Cabot Road and Old Creamery Road on Monday night and put the fire out. Nobody was reportedly injured.

Investigators say it appears to be arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus.
2 injured in Colchester school bus crash
A wind gust damaged the roof at Hastings Store in West Danville Tuesday.
High winds cause outages, property damage
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
Vt. homeless hotel undergoes health inspection
Dustin Dexter
Police arrest Barre City man for 2 bank robberies
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

Latest News

sdf
Lebanon voters approve $14.3M school bond
sdf
Grant helps restore 150-year-old Plattsburgh building
sdf
2 groups announce plans to expand broadband internet in Vermont
Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center's automotive program.
Newport, NH, voters approve $15.3M techy center bond
mm
A brief history of Winooski