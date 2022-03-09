Advertisement

Thousands of borrowers eligible for student debt cancellation

The Biden administration is canceling more than $6 billion worth of federal student loan debt.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The Biden administration is canceling more than $6 billion worth of federal student loan debt.

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

The program launched 15 years ago but the Biden administration made changes to it in October.

Now, some borrowers have until October to apply for the forgiveness.

You can find more information on student loan debt cancellation go to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

