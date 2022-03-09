Advertisement

Victoria the bear, who danced at Clark’s Trading Post, dies at 32

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - A 32-year-old trained black bear who was a featured performer at a New Hampshire theme park has died.

Victoria the bear died Monday and was part of a show at Clark’s Trading Post in the White Mountains town of Lincoln. The show features bears rolling barrels and drums and riding swings and scooters. Victoria was described by the park on Facebook as “a true professional with an admirable work ethic” who enjoyed dancing.

She was one of the last bears trained by W. Murray Clark. He died in 2010. He and his brother Edward started training bears in 1949. They expanded the roadside attraction their parents started in 1928 that featured purebred Eskimo sled dogs.

