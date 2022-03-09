Advertisement

Vt. State Police collecting body armor to donate to Ukraine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont law enforcement agencies are teaming up to donate body armor to Ukraine, and members of the public can help too.

Vermont State Police on Wednesday said they’re donating used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine.

They say members of the public can also donate any bulletproof vests they have, as long as the equipment has a rating of level III or more.

People can drop vests off during the day at the nearest state police barracks until March 23.

After that, they will be shipped off to Ukraine.

