BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weather system tracking to our south will spread some light snow across the southern half of our region through the early morning hours on Thursday. As the system exits, clouds will begin to break up a bit, and should leave us with partly sunny skies for most of Thursday. Temperatures will trend a little warmer for the end of the work week as well with highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds thicken up on Friday ahead of our next winter storm. A developing area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley will strengthen Friday night and will have the potential to deliver heavy snow for Saturday. The low pressure will redevelop off the coast on Saturday afternoon and bring windy conditions into Saturday evening and into the overnight. The exact track of this storm uncertain, but the potential exists for six inches or more of snow through Saturday night. Roads will likely become snow-covered and slippery by Saturday afternoon. Snow will taper off Saturday night, but gusty winds may still cause blowing and drifting snow through Sunday morning.

Any accumulation from the weekend will likely begin melting on Monday, and not last much longer than that. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the week, but temperatures will trend warmer. Highs next week will likely be well into the 40s.

