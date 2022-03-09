BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! A little bit of sloppy weather will clip our southern areas today, but a bigger snowstorm is looming for Saturday.

Today, a frontal system that will be tracking to our south may kick up a few snow/rain showers in our southern counties. By the end of the day, there will only be a trace to around 2″ of new snow, mainly in the higher elevations.

Then the rest of the week is looking okay with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s for highs.

It is looking more and more like we will be getting one of those old-fashioned, mid-March snowstorms on Saturday. A storm system will be moving in from our southwest Friday night with a wintry mix of snow, rain, and possible sleet & freezing rain. As this system rapidly intensifies (”bombs out”) as it passes by just to our east, we will see that wintry mix changing over to just plain snow. The snow could come down hard & heavy on Saturday. Winds will be picking up out of the north, blowing and drifting the snow.

Some snow shower activity will be continuing into early Sunday before it starts to clear out. It will remain blustery & colder on Sunday.

Although it is still too early to narrow down how much snow we’ll be getting out of this storm, an early estimate is a good 6-12″ for most of us, with more than a foot possible in the higher elevations.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the evolution of this storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments on-air and online. -Gary

