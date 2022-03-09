Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! A little bit of sloppy weather will clip our southern areas today, but a bigger snowstorm is looming for Saturday.

Today, a frontal system that will be tracking to our south may kick up a few snow/rain showers in our southern counties. By the end of the day, there will only be a trace to around 2″ of new snow, mainly in the higher elevations.

Then the rest of the week is looking okay with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s for highs.

It is looking more and more like we will be getting one of those old-fashioned, mid-March snowstorms on Saturday. A storm system will be moving in from our southwest Friday night with a wintry mix of snow, rain, and possible sleet & freezing rain. As this system rapidly intensifies (”bombs out”) as it passes by just to our east, we will see that wintry mix changing over to just plain snow. The snow could come down hard & heavy on Saturday. Winds will be picking up out of the north, blowing and drifting the snow.

Some snow shower activity will be continuing into early Sunday before it starts to clear out. It will remain blustery & colder on Sunday.

Although it is still too early to narrow down how much snow we’ll be getting out of this storm, an early estimate is a good 6-12″ for most of us, with more than a foot possible in the higher elevations.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the evolution of this storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus.
2 injured in Colchester school bus crash
A wind gust damaged the roof at Hastings Store in West Danville Tuesday.
High winds cause outages, property damage
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
Vt. homeless hotel undergoes health inspection
Dustin Dexter
Police arrest Barre City man for 2 bank robberies
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast